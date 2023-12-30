Create New Account
TV star suffers VAXX poison injection induced STROKE
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

@bravosnarkside 6d "Jax Taylor revealed that wife Brittany had a stroke!"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/reel/C1KbS_Oxg3g/

###

Jax @mrjaxtaylor "it was a year ago,, it was stroke like symptoms but she’s okay now.. thank god. was a scary time." https://twitter.com/mrjaxtaylor/status/1740196679071175031

###

Jax Taylor Reveals That Brittany Cartwright Suffered a Stroke

Hear how the Vanderpump Rules alum is doing today after the health scare.

By Allison Crist Dec 27, 2023, 12:13 PM ET

https://www.bravotvDOTcom/the-daily-dish/jax-taylor-shares-details-of-brittany-cartwrights-stroke

###

Jax @mrjaxtaylor "This second vaccine shot is kicking my ass!!! 🥶🥵"

11:16 AM · Apr 23, 2021 from Los Angeles, CA

https://twitter.com/mrjaxtaylor/status/1385658897554296833

###

Joep Beving - Ab Ovo

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=j6eDmID4jWs

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
beverly hillsbrittany cartwrightvanderpump

