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DARPA Whistleblower Confirms Pentagon Rejected Fauci's Plan to Release Engineered COVID Pandemic
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232 views • January 12, 2022
Project Veritas has obtained a report which stated that EcoHealth Alliance approached DARPA in March 2018, looking to obtain funding for Project Defuse to conduct gain of function research of coronaviruses from bats.
According to Project Veritas, the proposal was rejected by DARPA because it violated a gain of function research moratorium. Additionally, there were safety concerns.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/project-veritas-releases-military-documents-that-contradict-faucis-sworn-testimony-on-gain-of-function-research/
According to Project Veritas, the proposal was rejected by DARPA because it violated a gain of function research moratorium. Additionally, there were safety concerns.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/project-veritas-releases-military-documents-that-contradict-faucis-sworn-testimony-on-gain-of-function-research/
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