SYNCRETIST SOCIETY #3 | PRESSURE & CONDITIONING Pt 2 - Honoring Others' Autonomy and Journey

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Welcome to the Syncretist Society where hosts Alex Corey and Danielle Rodenroth explore consciousness and the codes of existence through unpacking all the languages of reality.
Last episode we started unpacking the codes of PRESSURE AND CONDITIONING as being exerted upon us.
This episode we examine the other half of that coin - the far more controllable and personal half - respecting and honoring that others are on their own path and know what's best for themselves. Resisting the urge to exert influence, condition, or manipulate others (intentionally or unintentionally)