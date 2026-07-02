BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Truth About Birthright Citizenship! X/Twitter Space
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1934 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • Today

Philosopher Stefan Molyneux lays out the truth about birthright citizenship in this 1 July 2026 livestream by showing how Justice Thomas’s reading of the Constitution limits it to those under full US jurisdiction, not children of temporary visitors or diplomats. He ties the post-Civil War rule to former slaves and permanent residents instead of handing automatic citizenship to anyone born on American soil.


GET FREEDOMAIN MERCH! https://shop.freedomain.com/


SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux


Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/FREEDOMAIN2026

Keywords
property rightspoliticsimmigrationevidencephilosophyempathyreasonstefan molyneuxlivestreambirthright citizenship
Chapters

0:00:00Show Turns Twenty-One

0:01:14Birthright Citizenship Debate

0:08:16Jurisdiction Means Loyalty

0:15:07Thomas’s Broader Dissent

0:17:17Women, Babies, and Politics

0:24:54Scarcity Versus Sentiment

0:32:08Politicians Love Free Gifts

0:35:16Ignorance or Self-Interest

0:40:19Bodies Under the Roses

0:44:00Hiring, Gender, and Merit

0:56:39Who Should Pay Retirement?

1:00:12Caller Changes the Topic

1:01:21Empathy Under Scarcity

1:14:06Old Testament Judgment

1:28:21Defining Moral Evil

1:33:59The Inner Council

1:44:58Meaning Through Virtue

1:50:32God and Imperfect People

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Hakeem Jeffries&#8217; socialist dilemma deepens after New York primary wins

Hakeem Jeffries’ socialist dilemma deepens after New York primary wins

Cassie B.
JPMorgan Endorses Digital Asset Clarity Act With Caution as Senate Targets August Recess

JPMorgan Endorses Digital Asset Clarity Act With Caution as Senate Targets August Recess

Sterling Ashworth
Iran, Oman Reportedly Plan Joint Fees for Strait of Hormuz Transit

Iran, Oman Reportedly Plan Joint Fees for Strait of Hormuz Transit

Garrison Vance
Is Trump the Most Corrupt President in History? The Evidence Speaks for Itself

Is Trump the Most Corrupt President in History? The Evidence Speaks for Itself

Mike Adams
Supreme Court unanimously upholds state bans on transgender athletes in female sports

Supreme Court unanimously upholds state bans on transgender athletes in female sports

Willow Tohi
The Economic Catastrophe of Trump&#8217;s Iran War: Why the Strait of Hormuz Matters More Than You Think

The Economic Catastrophe of Trump’s Iran War: Why the Strait of Hormuz Matters More Than You Think

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy