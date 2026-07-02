The Truth About Birthright Citizenship! X/Twitter Space

Philosopher Stefan Molyneux lays out the truth about birthright citizenship in this 1 July 2026 livestream by showing how Justice Thomas’s reading of the Constitution limits it to those under full US jurisdiction, not children of temporary visitors or diplomats. He ties the post-Civil War rule to former slaves and permanent residents instead of handing automatic citizenship to anyone born on American soil.





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