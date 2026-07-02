The Truth About Birthright Citizenship! X/Twitter Space

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Philosopher Stefan Molyneux lays out the truth about birthright citizenship in this 1 July 2026 livestream by showing how Justice Thomas’s reading of the Constitution limits it to those under full US jurisdiction, not children of temporary visitors or diplomats. He ties the post-Civil War rule to former slaves and permanent residents instead of handing automatic citizenship to anyone born on American soil.
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0:00:00Show Turns Twenty-One
0:01:14Birthright Citizenship Debate
0:08:16Jurisdiction Means Loyalty
0:15:07Thomas’s Broader Dissent
0:17:17Women, Babies, and Politics
0:24:54Scarcity Versus Sentiment
0:32:08Politicians Love Free Gifts
0:35:16Ignorance or Self-Interest
0:40:19Bodies Under the Roses
0:44:00Hiring, Gender, and Merit
0:56:39Who Should Pay Retirement?
1:00:12Caller Changes the Topic
1:01:21Empathy Under Scarcity
1:14:06Old Testament Judgment
1:28:21Defining Moral Evil
1:33:59The Inner Council
1:44:58Meaning Through Virtue
1:50:32God and Imperfect People