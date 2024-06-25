Debunking [Bidan]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CRINGE ALERTS: What Took Them So Long?
* The left does everything for a reason; nothing is an accident.
* Jake Tapper (one of the debate moderators) is already on the record debunking the Charlottesville hoax.
* That hoax was the basis of Joe’s 2020 campaign.
* The [Bidan] team was planning to bring it up again in Thursday’s debate.
* Snopes published this ‘clarification’ as a warning to them.
Hat tip Dan Bongino
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (24 June 2024)