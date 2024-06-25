Debunking [Bidan]

CRINGE ALERTS: What Took Them So Long?

* The left does everything for a reason; nothing is an accident.

* Jake Tapper (one of the debate moderators) is already on the record debunking the Charlottesville hoax.

* That hoax was the basis of Joe’s 2020 campaign.

* The [Bidan] team was planning to bring it up again in Thursday’s debate.

* Snopes published this ‘clarification’ as a warning to them.

Hat tip Dan Bongino





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (24 June 2024)