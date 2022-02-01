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At the Gold Coast Freedom Rally, 29-Jan-22. Kent from TAP. 1 of 3.
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31 views • February 01, 2022
Ex Police Officer and co - founder of The Australia Project, Kent Brown, addresses the crowd at The Gold Coast Freedom Rally. 29th January, 2022. Part 1 of 3.
Kent, his brother Lance and a group of likeminded people created The Australia Project with the sole purpose of taking back this country from the evil and corrupted globalist backed system that has been prevalent on this Continent for far too long. And creating a free, sustainable society by the people, for the people.
Being a senior Qld police officer for many years, Kent knows first hand the depths of depravity this criminal cartel masquerading as government in the state of Qld will sink to.
The Australia Project (TAP) has a huge following, with nearly 54000 followers just on Telegram. And Aussies have heeded the call with hundreds of local TAP 'Satellite' groups formed all over The Continent.
Find your local TAP Group and become part of the solution.
https://theaustraliaproject.org
Telegram - https://t.me/TheAustraliaProject
We Are The Watchmen. We See You.
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram -
http://t.me/RoobsFlyers (Flyer PDFs in pinned posts)
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Website - https://roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
Kent, his brother Lance and a group of likeminded people created The Australia Project with the sole purpose of taking back this country from the evil and corrupted globalist backed system that has been prevalent on this Continent for far too long. And creating a free, sustainable society by the people, for the people.
Being a senior Qld police officer for many years, Kent knows first hand the depths of depravity this criminal cartel masquerading as government in the state of Qld will sink to.
The Australia Project (TAP) has a huge following, with nearly 54000 followers just on Telegram. And Aussies have heeded the call with hundreds of local TAP 'Satellite' groups formed all over The Continent.
Find your local TAP Group and become part of the solution.
https://theaustraliaproject.org
Telegram - https://t.me/TheAustraliaProject
We Are The Watchmen. We See You.
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram -
http://t.me/RoobsFlyers (Flyer PDFs in pinned posts)
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Website - https://roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
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