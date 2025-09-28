Texas Declares GOLD Legal Tender – Is the DOLLAR in Trouble?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FREE gold investing guide: ► https://geni.us/AugustaFreeGuide (or call 855-466-4671)
With the dollar under pressure, Devlyn Steele, Harvard-trained Director of Education at Augusta Precious Metals, explains why Texas’ new gold and silver law could be a game-changer for investors and everyday Americans alike.
Discover how state-level moves are preparing citizens for a future less reliant on fiat currency.