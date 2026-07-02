Can Cloudflare Be Trusted for Privacy? An interview with Chris Miller

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Does using Cloudflare weaken decentralization? VP.net explains why it currently leverages Cloudflare's infrastructure while planning multiple CDN options to avoid relying on a single provider. The goal isn't blind trust—it's resilient privacy with layered protections against censorship.
#Cloudflare #VPnet #Privacy #CyberSecurity #InternetFreedom #Decentralization #DigitalRights #TechTalk
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