BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THEIR licensing You, gives THEM power over You
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 19 hours ago

If you have a license [any kind], legally you have pledged your body, property, etc. to the privately owned western Central Banksters (Rothschild & like/Zionist "Congress") who want war so THEY can get even more control/debt over you!

She voices part-of the same: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SwxszrF2XTs : "What the Media Won't Tell You: Trump vs. Musk Feud"


Moody’s, the bond evaluator, for the first time in its history, since 1917, has lowered the credit rating of the United States "government"(A.I. Bill section 43201)..It didn’t do that during the 2008 meltdown. It didn’t do that during the Great Depression. It didn’t do that during 9/11.

https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=255408 => "Secret space program people will" NEVER come out of the closet & give us access to technology such as space travel, virtual immortality etc. Universal Law won't allow that until mankind proves self-governance! & THEY remain secret because THEY respect that Law!

Must also listen to 5 minute speech by recent President Ibrahim Traore on Burkina Faso  Africa.


Remember the 14 magic money computers that were discovered? Many at the Pentagon, State Dept. And Treasury. Hundreds of $Trillions were transferred around the world all off the books. For Black projects and SSP off world Ops. Money Created out of thin air. They had to forget this as it would have collapsed the global financial system almost immediately.

https://clifhigh.substack.com/p/secrets-revealed-black-money-machines


This is what the police are: https://annavonreitz.com/topoliceworldwide.pdf

https://annavonreitz.com/usurpation.pdf

https://annavonreitz.com/subcontractorsatwar.pdf

The Expatriation Act of July 1868 allows you to sign an Act of State and go back to your original status as an American born on the land of an actual state of the Union (This also gets your lawful Power-of-Attorney back to yourself rather than the Banksters/DeepState/contract with the NOT here-in-existence-in the 3rd+ dimensions="nobodies"/mercenaries!): https://annavonreitz.com/forthemilitary.pdf


We need, no must have, a totally new monetary SYSTEM. ..One based on our individual true=mathematical credit-worthiness; NOT debt-based pledges/licensed-UNDER the private western Central [usury] Banksters.

..OR ITs THEIR War!=collapse-of-civilization.


Keywords
elitenwogridworld economic forumutilitymaritimeadmiraltyklaus schwablucifariansregulation z
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy