THEIR licensing You, gives THEM power over You

If you have a license [any kind], legally you have pledged your body, property, etc. to the privately owned western Central Banksters (Rothschild & like/Zionist "Congress") who want war so THEY can get even more control/debt over you!

She voices part-of the same: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SwxszrF2XTs : "What the Media Won't Tell You: Trump vs. Musk Feud"





Moody’s, the bond evaluator, for the first time in its history, since 1917, has lowered the credit rating of the United States "government"(A.I. Bill section 43201)..It didn’t do that during the 2008 meltdown. It didn’t do that during the Great Depression. It didn’t do that during 9/11.

https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=255408 => "Secret space program people will" NEVER come out of the closet & give us access to technology such as space travel, virtual immortality etc. Universal Law won't allow that until mankind proves self-governance! & THEY remain secret because THEY respect that Law!

Must also listen to 5 minute speech by recent President Ibrahim Traore on Burkina Faso Africa.





Remember the 14 magic money computers that were discovered? Many at the Pentagon, State Dept. And Treasury. Hundreds of $Trillions were transferred around the world all off the books. For Black projects and SSP off world Ops. Money Created out of thin air. They had to forget this as it would have collapsed the global financial system almost immediately.

https://clifhigh.substack.com/p/secrets-revealed-black-money-machines





This is what the police are: https://annavonreitz.com/topoliceworldwide.pdf

https://annavonreitz.com/usurpation.pdf

https://annavonreitz.com/subcontractorsatwar.pdf

The Expatriation Act of July 1868 allows you to sign an Act of State and go back to your original status as an American born on the land of an actual state of the Union (This also gets your lawful Power-of-Attorney back to yourself rather than the Banksters/DeepState/contract with the NOT here-in-existence-in the 3rd+ dimensions="nobodies"/mercenaries!): https://annavonreitz.com/forthemilitary.pdf





We need, no must have, a totally new monetary SYSTEM. ..One based on our individual true=mathematical credit-worthiness; NOT debt-based pledges/licensed-UNDER the private western Central [usury] Banksters.

..OR ITs THEIR War!=collapse-of-civilization.



