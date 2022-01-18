ANSWERING VIEWERS QUESTION: ISRAEL, BARBARA L. SPECTRE AND THE KALERGI PLAN

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Israel Government: https://www.israel21c.org/facts-about-the-israeli-system-of-government/
Kibbutz and Socialism: https://hillsdalecollegian.com/2018/01/marxist-upbringing-israel/
Religions in Judaism: https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/better-respecting-secular-jews-and-ultra-religious-jews/
Ultra Orthodox drain on Israeli State: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-israel-ultraorthodox-economy-idUSTRE73D25W20110414
Barbara Lerner Spectre, Marxist and Chancer: https://redpilledreality.com/jewish-academic-barbara-lerner-spectre-says-jews-play-a-leading-role-in-the-mass-immigration-agenda/
The Kalergi Plan: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kalergi_Plan
Not Fans of Barbara Lerner Spectre: https://www.europeanknightsproject.com/smashculturalmarxism5/