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THE CRUCIFIXION OF RUSSIA - BOLSHEVIK DOCUMENTARY
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From Daniel Walker (Activist-News), who created and produced this documentary: "Bolshevism and its toll on Russia and the East of Europe was one of the most devastating atrocities that ever occurred. While most Genocides are fairly recorded in the history books, the impact of Bolshevism and Marxism is still very unclear to most.

For the most part, those who died at the hands of Bolshevism did so silently, with the world either not caring, or not knowing what really happened. Today, in this video, I will attempt to bring these atrocities to light, in loving memory of every single victim, Christian, European or otherwise, who died at the hands of Jewish tyranny.

A conservative estimate of the death toll sits at around 66 million, although nobody truly knows how many died or suffered, due to the censorship and suppression of journalism at that time. This video alone will not do the victims justice, the crucifixion of Russia and east Europe will leave a scar that lasts forever.

The crimes that occurred in these days are rarely discussed, actively avoided, white- washed and even dismissed. it is my hope, to bring their story to you - that they may serve as a reminder, but also to honor them in loving memory, with the dignity and respect that they deserve."

Daniel Walker:

Twitter account Suspended: https://twitter.com/LogosWalker
Goyim TV: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2435160230/Daniel-Walker/videos
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/activist-news/
Telegram: https://t.me/logoswalker
YouTube (main channel terminated) Backup:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_C8WL5z7LDKlTqsD_bBxLQ/

Book: 'Two Hundred Years Together' by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (unauthorised translation)
https://archive.org/details/AleksandrSolzhenitsyn200YearsTogether

Audiobook: Two Hundred Years Together by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (5:59:58)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fT90RE8BIsgu/

Also see:

The Chekist (1992) Film 1:25:13
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i9xrRPi41v3a/

Harvest of Despair: The Unknown Holocaust (Documentary) 55:48
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dbs8SYKdmsol/

The Bolshevik Revolution: Darkness Descends (53:30)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M5Q8tr1vOjvo/

Alan Watt - Don't Let It Happen Again (4:43)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/y3QniVqFpnBh/

Lord Rothschild Discusses the Balfour Declaration (2017) 15:58
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f1zAZDemdawO/

21st Century Schizoid Man - King Crimson (1969) 7:33
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Kub8O01RWaow/
Keywords
russiajewsgenocidedocumentaryww1leninbolshevismtroskydebessdaniel walkereast of europebolshevik-revolutionmarxist-ideology
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