“The Tipping Point” Do Over, Tactical Civics Explosion, Reunite America Event | August 8th, 2023 Patriot Streetfighter

EVENTS UPCOMING…







August 6th, 2023 @ 6pm





Ray of Light EE Center





Long Island, NY





Details/Tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-greet-event-with-jason-shurka-patriot-street-fighter-scott-mckay-tickets-669683079117?aff=oddtdtcreator





August 11-12th, 2023





Reunite America Event





Floodgate Church, Hartland MI





Details/Tickets at https://reuniteamerica.life/





10% DISCOUNT CODE “STREETFIGHTER”





Aug 13, Heaven on Earth EE Center





Tickets at [email protected]





or heavenonearthwellbeing.com





August 14-15, 5-9pm





Embassy of Life EE Center





w/ Scott & Dr. Sandra Rose Michael





Details/Tickets at http://elmastery.org/scottmckay





AMP INSIDER: Talk with our show hosts live on “Ask The Expert”. Go deeper with your research with archived shows and discounts on Patriot resources!





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SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING AMP!





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Be sure to check out the all NEW Patriot Streetfighter website at https://patriotstreetfighter.com/ for the links to ALL video channels, PSF merchandise, upcoming events and more!!





EVERYONE CAN NOW “GET IN THE FIGHT”





Many thousands of Patriot Streetfighters have stepped onto the battlefield for Operation Tomahawk whereby these warriors are shutting off the cash flow of the global corporate machine that is working against humanity.





Check out Operation Tomahawk at…





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To Follow All Patriot Streetfighter broadcasts go to https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter





PatriotStreetfighter.com is where you will find the links to YT, Rumble, Brighteon & Bitchute. Also on American Media Periscope.





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The content in our videos SHALL NOT be construed as tax, legal, insurance, construction, engineering, health, electrical, financial advice, or other & may be outdated or inaccurate; it is your responsibility to verify all information. You must conduct your own research. These videos are for entertainment purposes ONLY. If you need advice, please contact a qualified CPA, attorney, insurance agent, contractor/electrician/engineer/etc., financial advisor, doctor, or the appropriate professional for the subject you would like help with.