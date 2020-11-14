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"The Rain" - A Passage from "Long Away and Far Ago," by Warren Liddle
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TheChroniclersTale
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8 views • November 14, 2020
In this book, Warren delves into the mind of early man and asks the questions of what life might have been like and what he may have thought.

This is the passage "The Rain" from the book Long Away and Far Ago, written by Warren Liddle, published in 1977 by V.O.D. Communications, Inc. (The author was an extended family member.)

Image art is uncredited

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