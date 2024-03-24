Mike Adams- We must learn to control AI before it ENSLAVES us all

Mike Adams explains why he is developing his own large language model (LLM) AI health expert. Illustrated by Amazing.A.I.
- Using AI technology for good or evil. (0:03)
- AI, technology, and human control. (0:57)
- A privacy-focused language model for research. (4:24)
- AI, ethics, and humanity. (6:20)
- Harnessing AI for good, controlling technology. (9:08)
