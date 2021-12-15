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Taboo subject: vaccination side effects! Girl becomes complete invalid after Covid vaccination!
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283 views • December 15, 2021
The media reporting on "Corona vaccination" is of-ten one-sided. The Corona vaccine is being widely promoted, but serious risks are hardly mentioned. That is why Kla.tv today takes up the "taboo topic" of vaccine side effects and reports on a 12-year-old girl who voluntarily participated in the Pfizer study of 12- to 15-year-old children in the USA. Hear for yourself what consequences she now faces.
✓ www.kla.tv/20971
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✓ www.kla.tv/20971
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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