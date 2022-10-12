Alexandr Volga, Head of Energodar Civil-Military Administration - Explains what Threatens The World with the Shelling of a Nuclear Power Plant.

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‘If a certain chain reaction in the Zaporozhye NPP occurs, there will be no place on the planet to flee to.’
Alexandr Volga, the Head of Energodar Civil-Military Administration explains what threatens the world with the shelling of a nuclear power plant.
This video is from, 'People Say', on Telegram. https://t.me/PS_peoplesay/859