Alexandr Volga, Head of Energodar Civil-Military Administration - Explains what Threatens The World with the Shelling of a Nuclear Power Plant.

‘If a certain chain reaction in the Zaporozhye NPP occurs, there will be no place on the planet to flee to.’
Alexandr Volga, the Head of Energodar Civil-Military Administration explains what threatens the world with the shelling of a nuclear power plant.
This video is from, 'People Say', on Telegram. https://t.me/PS_peoplesay/859
