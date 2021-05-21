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PFIZER VICTIM ANGELIA DESELLE SPEAKS AT LOUISIANA STATE CAPITOL - SEEKING SUPPORT FOR VICTIMS
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70 views • May 21, 2021
Speaks out against mandatory vaccination. She says backlog is 197,000 of injured people just like her needing help. They know this. It is all a show. They are the murderers doing this to us. To have to testify before a committee of traitors and murderers is a joke. The only fear this congressman has is that he will get exposed for what he has done to the people and the country.
Source: Adverse Reactions To The New Normal via Jim Crenshaw
Source: Adverse Reactions To The New Normal via Jim Crenshaw
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