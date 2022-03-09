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Esto NO Saldrá como Planean...
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13 views • March 09, 2022
Rusia se va sobre Ucrania. China los apoya medio tibios. Estados Unidos enloquece y Europa obedece. Bienvenidos al Nuevo Orden Mundial. El estudio de la conspiración geopolítica es legítimo, y desde el 2015 TENIAMOS RAZON. Esto, es el comienzo. Pero los planes no saldrán como piensan...
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