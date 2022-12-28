Hindrances To Spiritual Growth (Pt. 2) Family Cares- AFMIGB #88

On this episode, I continue with Hindrances To Spiritual Growth, looking at family cares. Should the family come before the Lord? Should we allow family cares to keep us from reading and studying the Bible? Please watch to find out.
"Jesus Paid It All" Instrumental hymn played by Bro. John Varney
"Send The Light" played by the Gospel Plowboys
All music used by permission.
