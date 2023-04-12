Oxycontin Depopulation Agenda, Nazi Connection & Swiss Based Sackler Dynasty

Switzerland is the biggest crime syndicate in the world, and there are 1 million Swiss-Americans in the US, who have taken all key positions in the US; this is why, the Sackler Dynasty could safely escape to Gstaad in Switzerland, where the other wanted criminal Roman Polanski the child molester lives, and put their billions of US Dollar crime money in a Swiss vault.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.