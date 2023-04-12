Create New Account
Oxycontin Depopulation Agenda, Nazi Connection & Swiss Based Sackler Dynasty
Giureh - G-I-U-R-E-H
Published 16 hours ago |

Switzerland is the biggest crime syndicate in the world, and there are 1 million Swiss-Americans in the US, who have taken all key positions in the US; this is why, the Sackler Dynasty could safely escape to Gstaad in Switzerland, where the other wanted criminal Roman Polanski the child molester lives, and put their billions of US Dollar crime money in a Swiss vault.

Keywords
nazisswitzerlandpopulation controldepopulation agendaoxycontinsackler familygstaadpaperclip operation

