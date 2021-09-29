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DR CARRIE MADEJ FIRST US LAB EXAMINES VACCINE VIALS, HORRIFIC FINDINGS REVEALED
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562 views • September 29, 2021
https://rumble.com/vn4hjf-dr-carrie-madej-first-us-lab-examines-vaccine-vials-horrific-findings-revea.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Dr. Carrie Madej: First U.S. Lab Examines "Vaccine" Vials, HORRIFIC Findings Revealed https://rumble.com/vn482j-dr.-carrie-madej-first-u.s.-lab-examines-vaccine-vials-horrific-findings-re.html
Quote: "Dr. Carrie Madej joined Stew Peters today and appeared obviously shook by what she had seen after examining Moderna and J&J "vaccine" vials. Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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Newsbreak 133 | Breaking: Dr. Young reveals Graphene, Aluminium, LNP capsids, parasite in 4 vaccines https://is.gd/dUTXM6
Sitzung 60: Die Zeit ist kein flacher Kreis; Excerpt: Dr. David Martin & lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich https://is.gd/0a90Ma | Session 71: If not now, when? ~ Corona Investigative Committee, 24th September 2021 https://is.gd/Stjpak
Dr. Carrie Madej: First U.S. Lab Examines "Vaccine" Vials, HORRIFIC Findings Revealed https://rumble.com/vn482j-dr.-carrie-madej-first-u.s.-lab-examines-vaccine-vials-horrific-findings-re.html
Quote: "Dr. Carrie Madej joined Stew Peters today and appeared obviously shook by what she had seen after examining Moderna and J&J "vaccine" vials. Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
-
Newsbreak 133 | Breaking: Dr. Young reveals Graphene, Aluminium, LNP capsids, parasite in 4 vaccines https://is.gd/dUTXM6
Sitzung 60: Die Zeit ist kein flacher Kreis; Excerpt: Dr. David Martin & lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich https://is.gd/0a90Ma | Session 71: If not now, when? ~ Corona Investigative Committee, 24th September 2021 https://is.gd/Stjpak
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