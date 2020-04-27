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The ONLY Way, the REAL Truth, the ETERNAL Life
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14 views • April 27, 2020
This video challenges us to take a radically different look at what it actually meant in John 14:6. If Jesus is the only way, then can non-Christians be saved? Most would say no. But consider how this teaching of Jesus relates to His statement to some on judgment day: “Inasmuch as you did it to the least of these, you did it to me.” Or John’s statement that “Anyone who loves is born of God." Does choosing to do the right thing and doing good deeds mean that you are choosing Jesus without knowing His name? Will these people be saved? After all God wants everyone to be saved!
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