Morning Footage from the Gaza Strip, where Fighting Appears to Still be Ongoing in the North
Published a day ago

Morning footage from the Gaza Strip, where fighting appears to still be ongoing in the north.

Adding: There was no phone or internet yesterday. The following was posted this morning.

⚡️Palestine negotiates Starlink services to restore communications in Gaza Strip - Communications Minister

Adding update:

⚡️Israeli Communications Minister announced severance of ties with Space X due to Musk's decision to use Starlink systems in Gaza

 "Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza."





