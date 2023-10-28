Morning footage from the Gaza Strip, where fighting appears to still be ongoing in the north.

Adding: There was no phone or internet yesterday. The following was posted this morning.

⚡️Palestine negotiates Starlink services to restore communications in Gaza Strip - Communications Minister

Adding update:

⚡️Israeli Communications Minister announced severance of ties with Space X due to Musk's decision to use Starlink systems in Gaza

"Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza."











