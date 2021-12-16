EMERGENCY DOCTOR: "I AM BLOWING THE WHISTLE"

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"They carry an inherent risk of permanent heart damage while providing absolutely no benefit to the child nor anyone else. Why should we subject our children to these shots?"
P.S.: Pfizer acquires Arena pharmaceuticals, specialized in cardiac arrest medication:
https://www.barrons.com/articles/pfizer-arena-pharmaceuticals-acquisition-51639396154
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