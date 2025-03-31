BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Marine Le Pen: a 'political decision' which Macron decided to deprive her to run for President
Marine Le Pen called her sentence a "political decision" by which Macron decided to deprive her of the opportunity to run for president.

“I fully understood what the President was explaining, namely that he was taking a decision that was political. The magistrate had very clearly committed himself to the provisional execution of the disqualification decision, in other words, to make my appeal useless on this issue, in order to prevent me from standing and being elected, as he said, in the presidential election. So it was a political decision. <…> The President said: “I am disqualifying you immediately, contrary to the law.” Because in France, when you appeal, it has suspensive effect. In fact, an appeal overturns the decision of the first instance. It puts you back in the position of being presumed innocent and the case is retried. In this case, he says: “I am going to disqualify you immediately, and I am doing this precisely to prevent you from being elected President of the Republic.” If that is not a political decision, I don’t know what is.”

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
