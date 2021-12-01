Dr. McCullough: There Should Be No Different Workplace Rules for Vaccinated and Unvaccinated

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11/26/2021 Dr. McCullough says the idea that any workplace rule that states there should be any difference for vaccinated or the unvaccinated is not supported with the current science. Early treatment is the way out. There has never been a joint meeting with a team of doctors, CDC, FDA, nor international collaborations to fight the pandemic.