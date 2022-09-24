Create New Account
UPDATE Dr. Scott Youngblood MD addresses, San Diego, Council setting out argument for CV19 Jab fail.
Published 2 months ago

https://rumble.com/v1ldect-update-dr.-scott-youngblood-md-addresses-san-diego-council-setting-out-argu.html


Back in 5 November 2021 Scott Youngblood MD addressed, San Diego, Council defending the science attacking the Covid 19 narrative.  See link:-


https://rumble.com/v1ldbwd-dr.-scot-a-youngblood-md-defends-the-science-with-an-attack-on-the-cv-19-na.html


This video brings everything up to date.  In the same theme with supporting slides as evidence on 13 September 2022, Scott Youngblood MD addresses, San Diego, City Council Meeting, Agenda Item 115


Neatly set out argument for V. fail..  This is a sort of presentation that should be being delivered at Nuremberg Mk II style trials.  Dr Scott's excellent delivery highlights the scope of the negligence and malfeasance in office from top to bottom. 


It is shameful that Dr Scott to a good extent refers to UK Government statistics.  Nobody in the UK is speaking out with any authority largely due to MSM silence and cover up. 


If heads are going to roll they need to be only from the gallows so as to prevent some of these evil cretins practising their appalling crimes against humanity ever again.  All those who have played a part and failed to halt the roll out of the mRNA gene altering jab can run but you cannot hide.


Can't wait to see the dominoes start to fall.


https://t.me/marksteele5g/9435


UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".


mRNA Jabs have, Negative, Efficacy

