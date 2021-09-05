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Biblical Wine Preservation Chart
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Biblical wine preservation and storage.
At the time the word 'wine' was translated into English for the Bible, it had more than one meaning. (See references 1,2,3, and 4 below) Some modern dictionary definitions for 'wine' still contain the fuller meaning today (see reference 5 below). "The juice, fermented or unfermented, of various fruits or plants, used as a beverage, sauce, syrup, etc."
One of the largest objections to there being wine without alcohol in the biblical times, is based upon the myth that people long ago could not preserve the extracted liquid from fruits or plants for six months to a year without the aid of alcohol, which is false. This is further demonstrated by the fact that it is in reality more difficult to preserve juice from grapes by creating alcoholic wine than by other methods. See the following two direct links to the chart.
Direct link to PDF version of the chart: https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pdf-jpg/Biblical%20Wine%20Preservation%20Chart.pdf
Direct link to the JPG version of the chart: https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pdf-jpg/Biblical%20Wine%20Preservation%20Chart.jpg
“A recent study that included data from more than 1000 alcohol studies and data sources, as well as death and disability records from 195 countries and territories from 1990 to 2016, concluded that the optimal number of drinks to consume per day to minimize the overall risk to health is zero.” – National Cancer Institute (see reference 6 below) Knowing this, would Jesus impugn his high holiness by giving people cancer-causing liquid to drink, or was it unfermented wine?
For a much more complete analysis of more than one type of wine in the Bible, please see the 3rd core lecture session from TheTorchbearerSeries.com linked here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrgOIx83G5I&;list=PL0qwkdBdTcQ9r4QG2XyrqCSDo9l9b0t3Z&index=5&t=20s The three-part core lecture series contains much more information than just on wine, and it is highly recommended that you watch the series from the beginning, starting here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBG2q_3KGus&;list=PL0qwkdBdTcQ9r4QG2XyrqCSDo9l9b0t3Z&index=1
1) The Royal Dictionary In two parts - First French and English, by Abel Boyer, p.579. 1702.
https://books.google.com/books?id=XURTeb4FB-AC&;pg
2) John Kersey’s Dictionarium Anglo-Britannicum or A General English Dictionary, by John Kersey, p.697. London: J. Wilde, 1708. https://books.google.com/books?id=0VoJAAAAQAAJ
3) Benjamin Marin’s Lingua Britannica Reformata or A New English Dictionary, by Benjamin Marin, p.700. London: J. Hodges, 1748. https://books.google.com/books?id=aqlbAAAAQAAJ
4) Nathan Bailey’s New Universal English Dictionary of Words and of Arts and Sciences, by Nathan Bailey, p.652. London: W. Johnston, 1760. https://books.google.com/books?id=NgdgAAAAcAAJ
5) Dictionary Staff. “Wine.” Dictionary.com. 2019. https://web.archive.org/web/20190121172743/https://www.dictionary.com/browse/wine (accessed January 2019).
6) NIH National Cancer Institute, Alcohol and Cancer Risk, 2019, https://web.archive.org/web/20190218175245/https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/alcohol/alcohol-fact-sheet
See http://www.TheTorchbearerSeries.com for full details and much more information on a large variety of topics.
At the time the word 'wine' was translated into English for the Bible, it had more than one meaning. (See references 1,2,3, and 4 below) Some modern dictionary definitions for 'wine' still contain the fuller meaning today (see reference 5 below). "The juice, fermented or unfermented, of various fruits or plants, used as a beverage, sauce, syrup, etc."
One of the largest objections to there being wine without alcohol in the biblical times, is based upon the myth that people long ago could not preserve the extracted liquid from fruits or plants for six months to a year without the aid of alcohol, which is false. This is further demonstrated by the fact that it is in reality more difficult to preserve juice from grapes by creating alcoholic wine than by other methods. See the following two direct links to the chart.
Direct link to PDF version of the chart: https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pdf-jpg/Biblical%20Wine%20Preservation%20Chart.pdf
Direct link to the JPG version of the chart: https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pdf-jpg/Biblical%20Wine%20Preservation%20Chart.jpg
“A recent study that included data from more than 1000 alcohol studies and data sources, as well as death and disability records from 195 countries and territories from 1990 to 2016, concluded that the optimal number of drinks to consume per day to minimize the overall risk to health is zero.” – National Cancer Institute (see reference 6 below) Knowing this, would Jesus impugn his high holiness by giving people cancer-causing liquid to drink, or was it unfermented wine?
For a much more complete analysis of more than one type of wine in the Bible, please see the 3rd core lecture session from TheTorchbearerSeries.com linked here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrgOIx83G5I&;list=PL0qwkdBdTcQ9r4QG2XyrqCSDo9l9b0t3Z&index=5&t=20s The three-part core lecture series contains much more information than just on wine, and it is highly recommended that you watch the series from the beginning, starting here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBG2q_3KGus&;list=PL0qwkdBdTcQ9r4QG2XyrqCSDo9l9b0t3Z&index=1
1) The Royal Dictionary In two parts - First French and English, by Abel Boyer, p.579. 1702.
https://books.google.com/books?id=XURTeb4FB-AC&;pg
2) John Kersey’s Dictionarium Anglo-Britannicum or A General English Dictionary, by John Kersey, p.697. London: J. Wilde, 1708. https://books.google.com/books?id=0VoJAAAAQAAJ
3) Benjamin Marin’s Lingua Britannica Reformata or A New English Dictionary, by Benjamin Marin, p.700. London: J. Hodges, 1748. https://books.google.com/books?id=aqlbAAAAQAAJ
4) Nathan Bailey’s New Universal English Dictionary of Words and of Arts and Sciences, by Nathan Bailey, p.652. London: W. Johnston, 1760. https://books.google.com/books?id=NgdgAAAAcAAJ
5) Dictionary Staff. “Wine.” Dictionary.com. 2019. https://web.archive.org/web/20190121172743/https://www.dictionary.com/browse/wine (accessed January 2019).
6) NIH National Cancer Institute, Alcohol and Cancer Risk, 2019, https://web.archive.org/web/20190218175245/https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/alcohol/alcohol-fact-sheet
See http://www.TheTorchbearerSeries.com for full details and much more information on a large variety of topics.
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