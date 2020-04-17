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Vanessa Beeeley: The hidden hands behind UK Government response to COVID19. Who is pulling the strings (MIRRORED)
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22 views • April 17, 2020
Vanessa Beeeley: The hidden hands behind UK Government response to COVID19. Who is pulling the strings (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel vanessa beeley at:-
https://youtu.be/NQ29vgOpTQQ
UK Column News yesterday - please do follow them for REAL hard facts and questions.
www.ukcolumn.org - Monday, Wednesday, Friday news programme 1pm UK time.
Here, we discuss the hidden hands behind UK Government response to COVID19 - who is really pulling the strings?
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel vanessa beeley at:-
https://youtu.be/NQ29vgOpTQQ
UK Column News yesterday - please do follow them for REAL hard facts and questions.
www.ukcolumn.org - Monday, Wednesday, Friday news programme 1pm UK time.
Here, we discuss the hidden hands behind UK Government response to COVID19 - who is really pulling the strings?
Category
News and Politics
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