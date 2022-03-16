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the Web Pioneer Podcast Series: Parallel Economies and Modern Pioneering - Eco Villages - 03
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36 views • March 16, 2022
What is an Eco-Village? A Modern off-grid intentionally built community. This episode will explain various aspects of how to create one with a group of family and friends. This is the decentral model of becoming a self-sufficient village within a rural area and forming trading partnerships with local villages, homesteads and online networks.
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