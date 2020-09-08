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COMMUNIST SUBVERSION OF AMERICA: PART 4
The Friendly Evangelist
The Friendly Evangelist
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234 views • September 08, 2020
➡️ NORMALIZATION⬅️:
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▶️ The FINAL PHASE of the Communist Subversion of America is: NORMALIZATION. After a HUNDRED YEARS of brainwashing of the American population into Marxist-Leninist ideology, and DECADES of engineering a COLLAPSE of the American economy, military and foreign policy, finally comes the NORMALIZATION of a "New America"; the rule not by the "useful idiots" who were responsible for creating civil unrest, riots, and a civil war, but the rule of the POWER BROKERS, i.e., British Royals, Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Zionist Freemasons, CIA, United Nations (Russia and China), who will normalize the process of accepting a Globalist America through mass concentration and reeducation camps.
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▶️ NORMALIZATION, however, has already been "seeded" in the general public: THE MIND. That is where the true war has been waged, and succesfully has penetrated the young generation to accept the ideals of socialism and communism, without realizing that they have been hoodwinked through "identity politics", not in a way that UNITES those identities by respecting and upholding each other's differences as WE THE PEOPLE, but DIVIDES each American into his or her own "farm", so that they remain in their own "pen". .
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▶️ The question, then, is: Will America recognize that this SPLINTER of COMMUNISM, aka, GLOBALISM, has taken root in all forms of American culture, and will we find the COURAGE to CAST OUT this splinter from our MINDS...before it's too late?

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