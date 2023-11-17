Girls bought for cash in the Philippines

A 19 year old girl is being sold like a commodity, soon she will become the wife of a 45 year old foreigner. Her mother counts the money on the spot, she seems quite satisfied with the transaction. The girl's price surpasses that of most locals. She even gives a thumbs up praising the man's generosity. This is a slum in the Philippines, a foul smell can be sensed from afar, every local family has 6 or 7 children, and 80% of them are girls.Their price is very low, usually around 10,000 pesos equivalent to about $200

https://archive.ph/VQbbN

https://resee.it/tweet/1725152982835003606