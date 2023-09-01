Create New Account
Vox Populi - Methods Of Manipulation
Vox Populi - Methods Of Manipulation

COTO Report and Megan 'Verb' Kargher are pleased to present Vox Populi, Methods of Manipulation. It has become increasingly evident that large portions of the planet are descending at an alarming speed into Orwellian police states. What is the New World Order and what are their plans for mankind? How can we stop the corruption now? Join Megan as she travels in search of what is really going on in the world in which we live.

