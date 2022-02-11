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Ep. 642 – 5-Year-Olds Used As Pawns To March For “Black Lives Matter” In Elementary School
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🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in Washington D.C., where a kindergarten class has gone viral, after the teacher forced the five-year-olds to chant “Black Lives Matter,” while walking through the school as they held BLM signs.
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© FreedomProject 2022
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