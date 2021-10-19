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A Rant About Liberals and a Short Earth Meditation
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0 view • October 19, 2021
This rant has been building for quite some time and I just had to let it out. It is also evidence as to why I need and love meditation. It's the best way to deal with the crazy covidiots out there. In this video, we have cameo appearances by Kenzie and Morgan. And towards the end, you can join me in a brief but relaxing and renewing Earth meditation.
If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki appointment or if you would like one-on-one meditation coaching, please contact me at [email protected].
Thanks for watching, and namaste!
If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki appointment or if you would like one-on-one meditation coaching, please contact me at [email protected].
Thanks for watching, and namaste!
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