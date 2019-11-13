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Movie Trailer - FABLED ENEMIES
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22 views • November 13, 2019
Movie Trailer - FABLED ENEMIES
Culture - Movie - FABLED ENEMIES - TRAILER #1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhBpmC6T9IQ
infodocurama Published on Aug 11, 2008
The 9/11 documentary by Jason Bermas and the team at Alex Jones Productions.
Coming to the Infowar September 1st.
Culture - Movie - Fabled Enemies Full Length
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28tE0fKpISM
ChangeDaChannel Published on Sep 2, 2008
Seven years after 9/11, the supposed mastermind behind the attacks is
still at large, and the nation is entrenched in multiple wars in the Middle East.
Featuring interviews with:
Michael J. Springman - Visa Dept. Jeddah Saudi Arabia
Cynthia McKinney - Former Member of Congress
Bo Dietl - Former N.Y.P.D Detective
Barry Jennings - World Trade Center 7 Survivor
Joe Biden - U.S. Senator DE
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Movies worth a second look History, Documentaries, Educational, Mind opening
Culture - Movie - FABLED ENEMIES - TRAILER #1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhBpmC6T9IQ
infodocurama Published on Aug 11, 2008
The 9/11 documentary by Jason Bermas and the team at Alex Jones Productions.
Coming to the Infowar September 1st.
Culture - Movie - Fabled Enemies Full Length
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28tE0fKpISM
ChangeDaChannel Published on Sep 2, 2008
Seven years after 9/11, the supposed mastermind behind the attacks is
still at large, and the nation is entrenched in multiple wars in the Middle East.
Featuring interviews with:
Michael J. Springman - Visa Dept. Jeddah Saudi Arabia
Cynthia McKinney - Former Member of Congress
Bo Dietl - Former N.Y.P.D Detective
Barry Jennings - World Trade Center 7 Survivor
Joe Biden - U.S. Senator DE
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Movies worth a second look History, Documentaries, Educational, Mind opening
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