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Doctor Exposes the Truth about the NEW BILL GATES VACCINE!!
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191 views • July 21, 2020
This doctor exposes, in detail, the design and content of the NEW vaccination being "fast-tracked' for distribution to the population and used, allegedly, for the COVID-19 virus. In reality, the new vaccine will '"enhance and subvert" humans at a genetic level."' .
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