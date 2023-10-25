"Chronicles of the Mentally Unhinged" - First Bill For Dear Friend - New U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson edition

"Chronicles of the Mentally Unhinged" - New U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson edition:

💬 "The first bill that I'm going to bring to this floor will be in support of our dear friend Israel."

"I believe that scripture and the Bible is very clear that God is the one that raised up each of you and God has allowed us to be brought here to this specific moment in time," Johnson later added.

Russia and China vetoed the US resolution on the situation around Israel and the Gaza Strip in the UN Security Council

The Russian delegate to the Security Council: The American draft resolution is tantamount to a license from the Security Council to continue the Israeli attack and cannot be passed

The Russian delegate to the Security Council: Israel is an occupying state of Palestinian lands, and the American veto prolongs the crisis in Gaza.

The Russian delegate to the Security Council: We reject any decision or action that leads to the displacement or displacement of civilians in Gaza

China's representative to the United Nations: We opposed the American draft resolution after consulting with several countries, including Arab countries

China's representative to the United Nations: The American draft resolution divides the international community, does not take into account the concerns of countries, is biased, and is not suitable for adoption.

China's representative to the United Nations: We want the Council to bear its responsibility to stop the fighting unequivocally

The Chinese delegate to the Security Council: The resolution does not condemn the indiscriminate bombing and does not call for an investigation into the Al-Ahli Hospital crime



