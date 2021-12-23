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Top Reasons Not to be Afraid of Covid (MIRRORED)
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330 views • December 23, 2021
Top Reasons Not to be Afraid of Covid (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Rumble channel CanadaHealthAlliance at:-
https://rumble.com/verk75-top-reasons-not-to-be-afraid-of-covid.html
Rumble — Canadian doctors speak out against current government COVID measures which are not supported by evidence-based medical research and of which are harmful to individuals, families and society in general.
Mirrored from Rumble channel CanadaHealthAlliance at:-
https://rumble.com/verk75-top-reasons-not-to-be-afraid-of-covid.html
Rumble — Canadian doctors speak out against current government COVID measures which are not supported by evidence-based medical research and of which are harmful to individuals, families and society in general.
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