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BLM COMMUNISTS TERRORIZE GAS STATION
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171 views • January 26, 2021
A group of BLM communists decided to block the entrance of a gas station by holding hands. When that didn't work, they decided to try and push a truck back out of the gas station. When that didn't work, they decided to scream that the driver of the truck tried to kill them and that he was a domestic terrorist.
What kind of crack are these idiots smoking?
What kind of crack are these idiots smoking?
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