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The Savage Nation with Dr. Michael Savage Podcast 9/24/2020
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51 views • September 27, 2020
The Savage Nation with Dr. Michael Savage Podcast 9/24/2020
From Ancient Philosophy to Savage Philosophy to Save America.
People are thirsty for philosophy in today's hyper-political times; More of the writings of Plato; Antifa rioter tries to justify burning buildings down, saying it creates jobs to rebuild what's lost; Great Savage influencers; Savage transitioning, shares old stories. what radio is for him; Savage watching The Vow on HBO; Trump has done more than any other president in bringing peace to the middle east, yet the media still call him Hitler; Music reflects its era; COVID-19 mutation may be evolving to bypass mask-wearing, hand-washing; Dianne Feinstein’s husband named in UC Berkeley admissions scam; ‘Organized Election Fraud’: 4 People, Including Texas County Commissioner, Charged In Mail Ballot Fraud Scheme; Wisconsin Authorities Investigate Absentee Ballots Found In Ditch, As FBI Probes Discarded Pro-Trump Ballots In PA; House Democrats Preparing Bill To Impose Term Limits On Supreme Court; The Rich People Who Rent U-Hauls For Riots In Louisville Where Cops Get Shot; N.Y.C. Threatens Orthodox Jewish Areas on Virus, but Trump’s Impact Is Seen.
http://www.michaelsavage.com
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From Ancient Philosophy to Savage Philosophy to Save America.
People are thirsty for philosophy in today's hyper-political times; More of the writings of Plato; Antifa rioter tries to justify burning buildings down, saying it creates jobs to rebuild what's lost; Great Savage influencers; Savage transitioning, shares old stories. what radio is for him; Savage watching The Vow on HBO; Trump has done more than any other president in bringing peace to the middle east, yet the media still call him Hitler; Music reflects its era; COVID-19 mutation may be evolving to bypass mask-wearing, hand-washing; Dianne Feinstein’s husband named in UC Berkeley admissions scam; ‘Organized Election Fraud’: 4 People, Including Texas County Commissioner, Charged In Mail Ballot Fraud Scheme; Wisconsin Authorities Investigate Absentee Ballots Found In Ditch, As FBI Probes Discarded Pro-Trump Ballots In PA; House Democrats Preparing Bill To Impose Term Limits On Supreme Court; The Rich People Who Rent U-Hauls For Riots In Louisville Where Cops Get Shot; N.Y.C. Threatens Orthodox Jewish Areas on Virus, but Trump’s Impact Is Seen.
http://www.michaelsavage.com
Our Sponsor:
Health Ranger Store
hrstore.freeterran.com
……………………………………………………………………………………
FreeTerran.com - Free Speech Social Networking Platform. - Share Your Contents & Speak Freely!!!
……………………………………………………………………………………
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