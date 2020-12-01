NEED TO KNOW: THE FETZER REPORT EPISODE 76 - 30 NOVEMBER 2020

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Need to Know Episode 76 (30 November 2020) with David Scorpio and Chris Weinert. Chicago crony illegally awards $32 million contract to Dominion Software. CNN ejaculates fear of a Trump second term. Sidney Powell soldiers on. Absentee ballots manipulated by computer. Definitive case Trump won. Case law versus constitutional law. Suppressed Johns Hopkins study reveals no abnormal increase in deaths for 2020 from COVID-19. Biden slips and reveals leftist progressive agenda. China follows Democrats--will begin keeping lists of people viewed as threats. Did Trump leave Biden a mideast hanukkah present? Trump first president since Carter to not get the US in a war serving globalists. Biden double gets ankle bracelet?