Hydra Vulgaris rewire genetic sequences in humans

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Gene silencing of your innate God-given genetic code and replacing them with GMO hydra polyps that are the newly coded vectors. Hydras build up a new neural network to create a hive mind.
George Orwell in 1984 "If both past and external world exists only in the mind, and if the mind is controllable, what then?"
This is how they can erase memories!!!