Nick Fuentes shuts down Zionism. The tunnel narrative shows important Jеwish characteristics: they're race loyal, work in the shadows, are close to power, don't see gentiles as the same as them. They can either be amongst us with us or exist exclusively and influence us.

@ElijahSchaffer

with a 🔥 debate

https://archive.ph/WHP0t





