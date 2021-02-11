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Gekkie Zsuzsa doet een liedje.
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148 views • February 11, 2021
Die Zsuzsa, ze doet het toch maar, hele dagen reageren bij haar wappievriendjes en dan ook nog eens een stukje zingen. Niet mooi, wel hard, misschien kan wietoliedealer Chrisje de boel eens een beetje bijschaven in zijn studiootje?
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