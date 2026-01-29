Iraqis have begun gathering near Baghdad’s Suspension Bridge to protest US interference in Iraq’s political sovereignty

Iraqis have begun gathering near Baghdad’s Suspension Bridge to protest U.S. interference in Iraq’s political sovereignty, after Donald Trump posted against reinstating Nouri al-Maliki and claimed Iraq would have “zero chance” without American support.

Trump's post from Jan 27th:

I’m hearing that the Great Country of Iraq might make a very bad choice by reinstalling Nouri al-Maliki as Prime Minister. Last time Maliki was in power, the Country descended into poverty and total chaos. That should not be allowed to happen again. Because of his insane policies and ideologies, if elected, the United States of America will no longer help Iraq and, if we are not there to help, Iraq has ZERO chance of Success, Prosperity, or Freedom. MAKE IRAQ GREAT AGAIN!

