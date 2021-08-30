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China Insight
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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50 views • August 30, 2021
https://gnews.org/1497279/

“Natural disasters” in Communist China are all caused by human errors
Note: The Yellow River Basin in China has once again “flooded”, do not believe the propaganda of the CCP. Nine times out of ten, natural disasters in communist China have come with man-made disasters. There are no preventative plans or relief measures before and after the disaster, but only official disaster relief shows. Even the smallest natural disasters were accompanied by human disasters that cause exponential damage and cannot be investigated.

Creating conflicts to facilitate its control
Note: The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is good at using “tools” to create conflicts among groups. The disunity and even mutual hatred among people will be used by the CCP to rule its people and distract people from the conflicts within the CCP. The “three-code” policy implemented in communist China and the vaccine passports promoted by the West serve as such “tools”. Fighting among groups of people showing in the video has become the norm under the CCP’s oppression during the epidemic.

Low-level human rights protection in communist China
Note：The pandemic is rampant globally, and no one is holding the government accountable for its incompetence and negligence. Human rights around the world have been extremely suppressed by the government’s pandemic policy without any logical basis. The human rights situation in Communist China is even worse. In the video, the truck driver who was “sealed” in his truck without considering his personal physical needs. He could only hope that his already pitiful freedom, minimal requirement of human rights, will not be deprived further by the local rogue government.

Bureaucracy: Officers Fighting Officers in communist China
Comment: Under the ruling of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), where the law is no better than a piece of toilet paper, has introduced a new law for ombudsmen. The seemingly purpose is to create a new official to monitor the behavior of current in-office officials, but its real purpose is to find a new excuse to control people, just like the “vigorous anti-corruption campaign” in China, which has been used to get rid of people holding different opinions. If one can be self-disciplined, the government will not need additional powers to monitor.
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warroombioweaponccphongkongcovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusunrestrictedgtvbgymilesguotakedownccpnewfederalstateofchinawhisleblowermovementwenguigtranslatorsnfscgettr
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