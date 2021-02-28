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14th Amendment Lesson | Dave Champion tv
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281 views • February 28, 2021
One of the most important lessons on the Constitution. You will not believe your ears.
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SPOILER ALERT:
You won't believe you ears as the true meaning of the 14th is so far from what you have been told. The 14th essentially creates a new class of citizenship in this country, much like what Israel has done with the Palestinians. This second class was created in order to give freed slaves citizenship but without the inalienable rights. Freed slaves have only "civil rights" . Then the government has done everything they can to make us believe that we are 14th amendment citizens and that we have only "civil rights" and not God given inalienable rights.
This is well documented as bizarre as it may sound. Truth is stranger than fiction. The downstream implications of this are enormous. Read "Betrayed by the Bench" to lean more about the results of this.
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Also currently on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5xoYTuuU9A&;t=3s
-----------------------------------------------
SPOILER ALERT:
You won't believe you ears as the true meaning of the 14th is so far from what you have been told. The 14th essentially creates a new class of citizenship in this country, much like what Israel has done with the Palestinians. This second class was created in order to give freed slaves citizenship but without the inalienable rights. Freed slaves have only "civil rights" . Then the government has done everything they can to make us believe that we are 14th amendment citizens and that we have only "civil rights" and not God given inalienable rights.
This is well documented as bizarre as it may sound. Truth is stranger than fiction. The downstream implications of this are enormous. Read "Betrayed by the Bench" to lean more about the results of this.
-------------
Also currently on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5xoYTuuU9A&;t=3s
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