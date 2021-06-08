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The Kevin J. Johnston Show Guess Who Is Out West?
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11 views • June 08, 2021
Kelly Ann Wolfe and Pat King come on with us from a unknown location location. Kelly and Pat will be calling us what's new on their agendas and what's happening with any more recent charges tickets excetera excetera sure. Near the end of the show Logan Murphy will come on and talk about his recent tickets from this past weekend and fill you guys in on what it's all about.
7PM Calgary Time - 9PM Toronto Time
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7PM to 9PM Calgary Time
7PM Calgary Time - 9PM Toronto Time
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7PM to 9PM Calgary Time
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