RT News - March 31 2025 6AM GMT

March 31, 2025

rt.com









Israel vows to ramp up its military offensive on Gaza. The civilian death toll from its latest attacks reaches 64, with reports that most of the killed are women and children. As battles rage, US media reveals that Washington has been aiding and abetting major Ukrainian attacks on Russia - including strikes on the Crimean Bridge. Trump takes on Tehran threatening that soon bombs and tariffs might rain down if it doesn't renounce its nuclear ambitions. The Iranian President retaliates by vetoing any possibility of direct talks with Washington. Senegal bids 'au revoir' to French forces. The country's presidential representative exclusively tells RT that foreign troops have no place in the West African nation.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/